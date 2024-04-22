Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Man United and Tottenham interest in centre-back transfer

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest update on the situation involving Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

The 25-year-old has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga and it would make sense for him to seal a move to a bigger club soon, with Romano admitting that there is no shortage of interest in him ahead of this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano named Manchester United and Tottenham as two clubs who’ve been monitoring Tapsoba for some time, while others seem to have been monitoring him in recent games ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Tapsoba looks like a player who could undoubtedly improve both Man Utd and Spurs, but it’s still early days in this story, according to Romano, who says Leverkusen have not yet decided on the Burkina Faso international’s asking price.

Tapsoba transfer: Romano on the Man Utd and Tottenham target’s future

“Scouts from three top clubs were in attendance to watch Edmond Tapsoba in yesterday’s game for Bayer Leverkusen away to Borussia Dortmund. The centre-back looks like he could be one to watch for this summer as he’s attracting interest, though it’s still early in this story,” Romano said.

“As I previously reported, Manchester United want a centre-back this summer and they’re one of the clubs who’ve previously looked at Tapsoba. They’ve been scouting Tapsoba for a long time, but they also have a long list of names, as previously mentioned, such as Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva, Gleison Bremer and Jarrad Branthwaite.

“Tottenham also showed an interest in Tapsoba in the past, but let’s see if they enter the running again. Bayer Leverkusen have not decided a specific price yet.”

MUFC clearly have a number of defensive options under consideration, but Tapsoba looks like he’d be up there as one of the best names on that list.