Tottenham have held talks with 25-year-old over a new contract

Tottenham are reportedly in discussions with goalkeeper Brandon Austin regarding a contract extension, signalling the club’s intention to secure the future of the promising shot-stopper.

That is according to Football London’s Alasdair Gold, who claims that the talks have already taken place and that there is optimism between the player and the club about finalising a deal.

Gold claims that the talks are progressing well behind the scenes and the club could reach an agreement.

As per the report, the emergence of this development is attributed to Spurs’ need to maintain a sufficient number of senior club-trained players eligible for European football registration, as mandated by UEFA’s squad composition rules.

Austin is one of the five club-trained players at Tottenham, alongside Alfie Whiteman, Oliver Skipp, Troy Parrott, and Japhet Tanganga, however, the futures of Tanganga and Parrott appears uncertain with the duo likely to leave the club this summer. This leaves Austin as an even more important figure in meeting UEFA’s regulations.

Although Austin has yet to make a first-team appearance for Tottenham, the discussions regarding a contract extension indicate that he remains a part of the club’s plans moving forward.

His retention would not only provide depth in the goalkeeping department but also fulfil the club’s requirement for club-trained players in European competition.

Tottenham want to extend Brandon Austin’s contract
Tottenham expected to have another busy transfer window

Spurs have had two back to back busy windows under Ange Posecoglou and the club are expected to back him once again this summer to further bolster the squad.

Several positions have been identified as those requiring to be addressed, with Spurs said to be looking to sign a new striker, a wide attacker, a central midfielder and a centre-back.

 

