Tottenham told to stay away from signing West Ham player

Paul Robinson, former goalkeeper of Tottenham, gave his opinions on the team’s pursuit of West Ham defender Ben Johnson.

In preparation for the upcoming campaign, Tottenham Hotspur are trying to bolster their defense.

In order to address his team’s perceived lack of defensive depth, Ange Postecoglou has been searching for players who can support him.

Ben Johnson of West Ham United has been linked to the North London club.

Although the 24-year-old is adaptable and can play in a number of defensive positions, Robinson isn’t sold on the idea of signing him.

He believes Johnson will not be able to have an impact on the Spurs’ starting lineup.

If Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie are both completely fit, it seems doubtful that the versatile defender will start for the Premier League club.

In conversation with Tottenham News, Robinson said:

“I’m not so sure he takes Spurs to the next level where they want to get to, and a deal between Spurs and West Ham it may not go down too well with the fans. He’d have to hit the ground running to win a lot of the supporters over.

“I think he’d be a good addition to the squad, put it that way, but I don’t think he’d have an immediate impact on the starting XI.”

Tottenham urged to stay away from Johnson

Robinson believes that the 24-year-old will need to make an immediate impression on the Spurs supporters since they may not be fond of his arrival.

More significantly, though, the former Tottenham goalkeeper thinks Johnson will not help the team to reach the next level.

He will undoubtedly strengthen their team by giving their defense more depth, but his influence on the team will not be felt right away.

Spurs are set to give Postecoglou the authority to make signings in the summer after he impressed the club chiefs in his debut season at the club.