Transfer news: Tapsoba Man United, Liverpool boost, Chelsea star expected to leave & more

Edmond Tapsoba being monitored following Man Utd & Spurs interest

Scouts from three top clubs were in attendance to watch Edmond Tapsoba in yesterday’s game for Bayer Leverkusen away to Borussia Dortmund. The centre-back looks like he could be one to watch for this summer as he’s attracting interest, though it’s still early in this story.

As I previously reported, Manchester United want a centre-back this summer and they’re one of the clubs who’ve previously looked at Tapsoba. They’ve been scouting Tapsoba for a long time, but they also have a long list of names, as previously mentioned, such as Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva, Gleison Bremer and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Tottenham also showed an interest in Tapsoba in the past, but let’s see if they enter the running again. Bayer Leverkusen have not decided a specific price yet.

Trevoh Chalobah still expected to leave Chelsea despite recent development

Another defender who could be one to watch on the market this summer is Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, and I thought I’d clarify his situation as some fans have been asking me if his situation could change now that he’s been playing more often recently, and performing well in Mauricio Pochettino’s line up.

My understanding is that the expectation is still for Chalobah to leave, so that Chelsea can make profit and for Chalobah to be a regular starter. Having said that, it was the same in January and didn’t happen at that time because you need to make all parties happy to make the deal happen.

I’ve spoken about interest from Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest in the past, but there’s nothing happening now. Let’s see who’s going to move on that, at the moment there is nothing concrete yet in terms of talks.

Another Chelsea story that I wouldn’t read too much into at the moment involves links with Lille striker Jonathan David. I’m aware there has been speculation about the Canadian forward being on Chelsea’s radar, but also being of interest to Napoli as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen.

I have no confirmation about Napoli negotiations at this stage. Of course many clubs appreciate David so I’m sure he will be one to watch this summer with one year left on his contract, but Napoli have not decided their main target as striker yet. It’s the same for Chelsea – there is no concrete update on my side.

Could Ferland Mendy leave Real Madrid if Alphonso Davies joins?

One story I’ve spoken about a lot here is the one involving Alphonso Davies. While there’s no update to speak of on his future yet, there have been stories involving Ferland Mendy possibly leaving Real Madrid that I thought I’d clarify.

L’Equipe have linked Mendy with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, but my understanding is that his future is still open – he could be sold or he could even sign a contract extension.

Still, Real Madrid can’t enter the new season with Mendy, Fran Garcia and also Davies. So obviously, if they sign Davies it is because a left-back has to leave. Let’s see if it’s Mendy or not. Real Madrid would only sign Davies now if they sell a left-back.

Bernardo Silva and surprise Arsenal transfer links

Arsenal did well when they signed both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City almost two years ago, and now there’s been speculation from some outlets about them trying again to raid City, this time for Bernardo Silva.

Sorry to disappoint any Arsenal fans who had got their hopes up, but I have zero information on Arsenal and Bernardo so far, to be honest. The Portugal international’s release clause is there for £50m but obviously Man City don’t want Bernardo to stay in the Premier League and play for one of their rivals.

My expectation for Bernardo, if he does leave City this summer, is to go abroad. As I reported recently, Barcelona’s interest has always been there, and we know from what Joao Felix said publicly that he’s spoken to Bernardo about the move.

And staying with Barcelona for a moment, we’ve also had fresh rumours about Luis Diaz reportedly wanting to join from Liverpool. This is not what I’m hearing, though – Diaz is crucial player for Liverpool and also, for Barca to pay for a player like Diaz with their Financial Fair Play situation…I think that could be quite difficult.