Arsenal have big transfer in mind for the summer

Arsenal reportedly have a big transfer in mind for the summer, with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic seemingly emerging as one of their top options to come in.

The Serbia international is a top talent who has often been linked with big clubs in the Premier League, though it remains to be seen if Juve will end up deciding to let him go.

Still, according to the latest from JuveLive.it, the Turin giants could have the opportunity to make big money from letting Vlahovic go, with Arsenal lurking.

It may be that that ends up being something too good for Juve to turn down, and there’ll certainly be some Gunners fans hoping they can finally bring this top striker in.

Vlahovic transfer: Arsenal need a new goal-scorer as a top priority this summer

Even if Vlahovic might not be the very best striker in the world, he’s surely a significant upgrade in terms of his goal threat on the players Mikel Arteta currently has at his disposal.

Arsenal may be top of the league on goal difference for the moment, but they’ve had a few games this season where they’ve been unable to take their chances and really get away from fellow title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

The goals really haven’t been flowing for the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz or Gabriel Martinelli, so someone like Vlahovic could make a big difference to this team next season if he does join.

Vlahovic to Arsenal rumours have been going on for some time, and it was recently claimed that they could also try signing the 24-year-old in a cash-plus-player deal involving young midfielder Charlie Patino, according to a report from TV Play, via Sport Witness.

That could be a good way to get Vlahovic’s price down, but it remains to be seen if Juventus would accept an offer like that or just prepare a big cash sum.