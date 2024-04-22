West Ham suffered an embarrassing 5-2 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace this past weekend as their disappointing season continues.

Despite having a number of talented players in the team, David Moyes has failed to inspire them, with suggestions that his old school tactics have held the players back from expressing themselves.

The pressure has been on piling up on David Moyes with strong suggestions that this is his last season at the club.

In fact, pundits, Ally McCoist and Jeff Stelling believe it is only a matter of time before Moyes leaves after the recent result.

Speaking on talkSport, McCoist said (quotes via West Ham Zone):

“Only time will tell, but I think a certain section of the West Ham fans feel that a change is required. I don’t know exactly how David will feel, but I get the impression that enough is enough.

“In my opinion, it’s been a very, very successful period. But sometimes you get that feeling that you can sense that things are coming to an end with an amicable parting of ways.”

Jeff Stelling added:

“I agree with you. It sounds like he may have just about had enough when he says he was embarrassed. I suspect David Moyes has had enough. But I do wonder… Who the heck would come in to replace him?”

Who will replace Moyes?

It was reported earlier today that West Ham are in talks over an ambitious move for the Sporting manager if Moyes leaves.

The comes as a surprise since it was Liverpool who were said to be closing in on him with reports suggesting that the manager has even got himself a house there.

But Ornstein’s latest update claims that a move to Anfield is unlikely, but he has emerged as a top target for West Ham.

The same report also mentions that former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is also a target for the Hammers.