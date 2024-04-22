West Ham eye former Premier League midfielder to replace Kalvin Phillips

Wilfred Ndidi is reportedly being considered by West Ham United as a possible Kalvin Phillips replacement.

Tutto Juve (via Teamtalk) reports that following Phillips’ unsuccessful loan transfer to the London Stadium, the Premier League team is looking to sign Ndidi.

The midfielder, 27, is getting close to the end of his Leicester deal.

Since there has been no movement in the negotiations for an extension, Everton, Crystal Palace, Juventus, Fenerbahce, Getafe, and Sevilla are among the teams keeping a close eye on the Super Eagles midfielder’s position.

Ndidi, who has played in 29 Championship games this season and assisted on five goals and scored three goals himself, has been an essential part of Leicester’s team as they seek a return to the Premier League as soon as possible.

The former Racing Genk player scored during Saturday’s 2-1 triumph against West Brom.

Ndidi is seen by the Hammers as an adequate replacement for Phillips, who has fallen short of expectations since signing on loan in January.

West Ham want to replace Phillips

As of right now, West Ham have no plans to make the deal permanent, and the loan arrangement with Manchester City does not include a buy option.

Phillips has been involved in a number of high profile errors and disappointing performances for the Hammers since joining them in January.

The England international has been linked with a move away from Man City in the summer and Elland Road is being mentioned as his next possible destination.

Ndidi can be a good addition to the West Ham squad

However, it all depends on Leeds United’s promotion back to the Premier League.

If West Ham are able to successfully sign Ndidi, it would be a huge coup if Leicester are unable to secure his long-term future at the King Power Stadium.

The midfielder has Premier League experience after playing for Leicester in the top flight previously and could be a clever signing for the Hammers.