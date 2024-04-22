West Ham in talks over an ambitious move for Liverpool managerial target

West Ham are in talks over an ambitious move for Liverpool managerial target Ruben Amorim.

That is according to David Ornstein, the football correspondent for the Athletic, who claims that West Ham views Ruben Amorim, the current Sporting manager, as the potential successor to take charge at the London Stadium.

With Moyes’s contract set to expire at the end of the season and no official announcement regarding a renewal, West Ham has been exploring alternative managerial options.

Amorim, at just 39 years old, boasts an impressive track record, having managed Sporting in 208 games with an outstanding record of 146 wins and 31 draws, averaging 2.25 points per game. (Transfermarkt)

While Amorim is under consideration, West Ham are also looking at former Wolves and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui as another potential option.

These recent developments have emerged as Moyes faces increasing pressure due to West Ham’s disappointing performances.

The Hammers endured consecutive defeats, suffering a heavy 5-2 loss against Crystal Palace this past weekend and a 2-0 defeat at home to Fulham in the previous Premier League fixture. This has left them in 8th place on the table with 48 points.

Liverpool have also been after Ruben Amorim

The Sporting manager is also reportedly wanted by Liverpool as replacement of Jurgen Klopp. In fact, it was reported that the agent of the Portuguese manager even bought a house in Liverpool.

Which is why the latest update comes as a surprise with Ornstein now claiming that that Amorim to Liverpool is unlikely to happen.