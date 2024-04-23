Real Madrid are reportedly ready to pounce for the potential transfer of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has supposedly made it clear he won’t sign a new contract at Anfield.

The England international has been a world class performer for the Reds for many years now, but, rather worryingly, he’s now nearing the final year of his contract with the Merseyside giants.

Alexander-Arnold is now seemingly leaning towards leaving Liverpool, according to Todo Fichajes, as he’s decided not to sign a new deal, with Real Madrid keen on signing the player, whom they value at around €60million.

This would be a hugely exciting signing for Los Blancos if they could pull it off, while it would also be intriguing to see a top talent like Alexander-Arnold playing for arguably the biggest club in the world.

Alexander-Arnold transfer: Liverpool star’s situation looks a huge worry for the Reds

LFC are already facing a chaotic summer ahead, with long-serving Jurgen Klopp announcing he’ll be stepping down as manager at the end of the season, while there are growing questions about who could replace him.

Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim seemed like ideal candidates to take over but now no longer look like happening, while it could also be a competitive market as we know that other top clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also likely to be looking for new managers.

If Liverpool were to lose Alexander-Arnold as well, that could potentially be devastating for the club as they look to get off to a strong start in the post-Klopp era.

Madrid, meanwhile, would be building a super team if they could bring Alexander-Arnold in to join other elite talents like Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga on their books, not to mention Endrick and possibly Kylian Mbappe to come soon as well.