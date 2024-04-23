Alexander Isak’s Newcastle contract clause could cause issues ahead of summer window

There’s no doubting that Alexander Isak has been one of Newcastle United’s players of the season.

The Swedish striker has already scored 21 goals in 34 games per transfermarkt, making him a real fan favourite at St. James’ Park.

It’s entirely possible that the Magpies will need to sell one of their star players because of Financial Fair Play, and thoughts of Isak being that player isn’t likely to impress the faithful that pay their hard-earned each week.

Alexander Isak’s contract clause could cause problems

It’s also come to light that a contract clause put in place by outgoing sporting director, Dan Ashworth, could see the player lose as much as 20 percent of his current salary.

According to The Boot Room, if Newcastle didn’t qualify for the Champions League next season – which is highly likely to be the scenario at this point – each player’s salary would be reduced.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently on 50 points with six games left to play, meaning the most points they could earn would be 58. As Aston Villa, who occupy the final Champions League place at present, already have 56 and Tottenham have 50, it would take a monumental collapse from both to allow Newcastle in at the back door.

Capology note that Isak was already on £40,000 per week less than top-earner Bruno Guimaraes.

The Boot Room also go on to acknowledge that the Magpies will look to increase his wages to bring him in line with the Brazilian and others, but the move might well have come too late.

Clubs with knowledge of his salary situation and expectations could’ve been circling well before Newcastle made it clear that he was an important part of the furniture over the next few years.

What happens next will largely be down to the player’s feelings and whether he’s at home at St. James’ Park or fancies trying out a new experience elsewhere.