Amorim’s first words after speaking with West Ham

In an unexpected turn of events, Ruben Amorim flew to London at the start of the week in order to have talks with West Ham United.

Liverpool were expected to be the 39-year-old Sporting manager’s next destination, though it’s now believed that the Reds do not now see Amorim as a priority candidate.

From the Hammers point of view, according to a report in A Bola (h/t Daily Mail), they’ve offered more remuneration than Liverpool did – which is a surprise in itself – and also given Amorim carte blanche to mould the squad to his liking.

Ruben Amorim has met with West Ham officials

Given that the Irons have always been something of a sleeping giant, there’s obvious scope for improvement for whomever comes in to replace David Moyes – assuming that the club are now not willing to offer the Scot a contract extension.

A significant fan base who support the club through thick and thin would surely be delighted too that one of Europe’s up and coming coaches might consider the London Stadium to be the next stop in their career.

As he landed back in Portugal after his meeting with West Ham officials, Amorim’s first words were captured by the microphones of the waiting press pack.

“See you Saturday,” is apparently all he had to say for himself, with pictures showing him flashing a beaming smile and clearly being evasive.

Though any deal would appear to be far away from being concluded, the fact that West Ham have grabbed the bull by the horns and taken advantage of the situation suggests that Moyes’ days at the club could be numbered.

After the recent and abject 5-2 defeat against Crystal Palace and general form which has been patchy at best, the end of the season represents a perfect time for the club to sever their ties with the Scot given that his contract ends then too.