Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has explained the latest on the situation regarding Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim and the possibility of him taking over at Liverpool or West Ham United.

The highly-rated Portuguese tactician has impressed at Sporting and was long linked with the Liverpool job ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s departure this summer, though it now seems this deal is on stand-by, according to Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Amorim now has an offer from West Ham, with David Moyes set to leave the London Stadium at the end of this season.

Liverpool fans will be keen to know what’s going on with the club’s bid to replace Klopp, as it now seems that two main candidates in the form of Xabi Alonso and Amorim have slipped away.

Romano says the Reds never had anything agreed with Amorim, but this still looks like a bit of a blow, as well as a potentially exciting appointment for West Ham if they pull it off, though they also have another candidate they’re considering.

Amorim to Liverpool or West Ham latest

Discussing the Amorim situation, Romano said: “There’s been something of a surprise twist to the Ruben Amorim saga, as reported yesterday, with West Ham now emerging as an option for the Sporting Lisbon manager, despite all the recent stories about his future involving Liverpool.

“What I can say is that at the moment it’s on stand-by between Liverpool and Amorim. Liverpool are still discussing internally, so we have to be patient and respect their timing. But Amorim never had an agreement done and sealed with Liverpool despite reports, that’s why everything is still open for the Portuguese manager.

“West Ham are really trying with important proposal and specific project with him as coach. There are also other candidates; Julen Lopetegui is one of them, but the race is open. For David Moyes, the expectation now is definitely for him to leave West Ham in the summer.”