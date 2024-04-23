Antony takes to social media to explain “heat of the moment” actions against Coventry following heavy criticism

Man United star Antony has taken to social media to explain his embarrassing actions during the Manchester club’s FA Cup semi-final win against Coventry on Sunday.

The Premier League club were inches away from being embarrassingly dumped out of the competition by the Championship side having surrendered a 3-0 lead in normal time, leading to extra time where the Sky Blues had a late goal chalked off by a VAR decision.

Man United would win the semi-final on penalties and following the shootout, Man United star Antony was spotted cupping his ear at the Coventry players, which led to heavy criticism of his actions from fans and pundits.

Many described his behaviour as embarrassing given the status of the two clubs and how the match played out, but the Brazilian has now taken to social media to explain why he did what he did.

Man United’s Antony explains Coventry City gesture

In the aftermath of the criticism, Antony has said that he performed the gesture as a result of the way Man United fans were treated by one of the Coventry players. It is unclear what that exactly was but the Brazilian believes he had the right to defend his club.

Antony posted on his X page: “Coventry proved why they reached the semi-final. We seeked this spot in the final for our fans and we achieved.

“The way our fans were treated by their player was not nice and I, in the heat of the moment, I’ve reacted to the provocations in a natural defence of my club.”

Either way, Antony’s actions were embarrassing and the winger deserved the criticism that came his way. Penalty shootouts are a very tough way to lose a match and it is not hard to show a bit of class to the opposition team once the deciding kick has been taken.