Fabrizio Romano admits he found it surprising to see Manchester United winger Antony making a gesture towards the Coventry City players after the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The Red Devils were hugely fortunate to edge past the Championship side and make it into the FA Cup final, having lost a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 before winning on penalties.

For Antony to then be goading the Coventry players afterwards seems a major error of judgement, and not the kind of behaviour you expect from players at a club like Man Utd.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano admitted he found it surprising behaviour from Antony, though he didn’t provide any further information on whether or not the Brazil international would be spoken to by anyone at the club.

Antony behaviour surprising, says Fabrizio Romano

“As previously mentioned, the Antony transfer situation could also be one to watch this summer, but I’ve also had some fans asking me about the club’s response to his gesture at Coventry City players after Sunday’s game,” Romano said.

“It was surprising to see that gesture but I wasn’t at the game so I don’t know exactly what happened, and I don’t really like to enter into these things, so I have no information on how the club have responded or if anyone will be having a word with him about it.”

One imagines MUFC fans won’t shed too many tears if Antony ends up leaving this summer.