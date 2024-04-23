Arsenal vs Chelsea confirmed team news: Cole Palmer absent for Blues

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night as the Gunners look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s men are currently joint top of the standings alongside Liverpool, however, Man City are one point behind the duo with a game in hand.

With six matches remaining, everyone is now a must-win and Arsenal face a tricky opponent in Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Having dropped points against Aston Villa, the Gunners bounced back at the weekend with a 2-0 win over Wolves and will look to continue their push for the Premier League with three points against their London rivals.

Mikel Arteta has made two changes from the win at Molineux with Jakub Kiwior and Gabriel Jesus dropping out for Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey.

Confirmed Arsenal team news

? ???????? ?? ? Tomiyasu returns

?? Partey in the middle

Havertz leads the line

As for Chelsea, the Blues were defeated 1-0 in their FA Cup semi-final by Man City on Saturday and Mauricio Pochettino’s men will have come away from the match at Wembley with many regrets.

The London club were the better of the two teams and had many chances to book their place in the FA Cup final at the end of May. There have been signs of progress from Chelsea in recent weeks and the Blues could be a problem for Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Pochettino has made four changes from the Man City defeat with three of them coming in the Argentine’s backline. Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Cole Palmer are replaced by Alfie Gilchrist, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Mykhailo Mudryk.

There were concerns over the fitness of main Palmer in the build-up to the Arsenal game and it seems that the midfielder is not able to make the Chelsea squad.

Confirmed Chelsea team news