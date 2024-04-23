Arsenal to make up to four marquee signings this summer

Whether or not Arsenal secure their first Premier League title in 20 years, it appears that the Gunners are going to hit the transfer market hard this summer.

Signing the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz et al has proven to be a tactical masterstroke from Mikel Arteta and Edu, with only Jurrien Timber’s virtual season-long injury being a downside from last summer’s business.

The Gunners are clearly still a work in progress though they’re getting very close now to being the complete article.

Arsenal want Viktor Gyokeres and more

All the while Man City are competing at the top level Arteta’s side have their work cut out in order to overhaul them, and that is the challenge for the Spaniard, his backroom team and the first-team squad.

According to Football Transfers, the North Londoners will smash last summer’s transfer spend with as many as four marquee signings in the upcoming close season.

In order to put the club on an even keel with the likes of Man City, they need strength in depth in all positions in order that when injuries bite, players can be interchanged with ease and without the loss of quality.

The outlet also note that Sporting’s former Coventry City ace, Viktor Gyokeres, remains at the top of Arsenal’s wanted list.

The Portuguese has already plundered 38 goals and 16 assists in 45 games this season according to transfermarkt.

Whilst it’s ostensibly true that the Portuguese league is not as strong as the English top-flight, if a striker knows where the goal is, he’s always going to find the target one way or another.

At just 25 years of age Gyokeres has turned into a feared marksman, and with the supposed peak years of his career still to come, Arsenal could be looking to buy him at precisely the right time.

If they’re unable to land the title this season, Gyokeres’ goals will surely help to propel them ever closer in 2024/25.