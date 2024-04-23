Video: Arsenal’s Kai Havertz scores brace to rub salt into Chelsea wounds

Kai Havertz has scored a brace against his former club Chelsea to secure all three points for Arsenal as the Gunners lead 4-0.

Goals from Leandro Trossard and Ben White helped the Gunners into a 2-0 lead as Mikel Arteta dominated the opening 55 minutes of the match.

The game is now beyond Chelsea’s reach as their former player Kai Havertz has scored a brace to make it 4-0.

The German spent three years at Stamford Bridge and his two goals would have rubbed salt into the wounds of Blues fans.

Watch: Kai Havertz nets brace for Arsenal against former club Chelsea

