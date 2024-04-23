Video: Unlikely goalscorer doubles Arsenal’s lead vs Chelsea

Arsenal have doubled their lead over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium and the goal came from an unlikely source in Ben White.

The Gunners took the lead in the clash within the first five minutes and Mikel Arteta’s team have been the better of the two sides since. The North London club should have already been two ahead before the goal eventually came but Arsenal will be happy it has.

Chelsea failed to deal with a short corner and the ball eventually found its way to Ben White to slot home, which was only his fifth goal in an Arsenal shirt.

Watch: Ben White scores his fifth goal for Arsenal to double lead

Ben White doubles Arsenal's advantage ? pic.twitter.com/Ja3yvtk0yu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024