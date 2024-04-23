Video: Ben White scores best goal of his career but did he mean it?

Arsenal lead Chelsea 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium and the best goal of the lot has come through Ben White who might have scored the best of his career.

The Gunners have destroyed the Blues in the second half with goals from Ben White and Kai Havertz adding to Leandro Trossard’s from the first half.

White has now scored his second of the match, which may be his career’s best goal. Martin Odegaard produced a sensational pass to the defender who hit it on the volley first time but did he mean it?

The shot looked like it should have been a cross but the Englishman will not care as it has been a special night for Mikel Arteta’s team.

Watch: Ben White scores best goal of his career in special Arsenal performance

