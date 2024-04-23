Every Chelsea fan will agree with message on young supporter’s sign during Arsenal hammering

Chelsea were once again embarrassed on Tuesday night as Mauricio Pochettino’s team were hammered 5-0 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

It has been a terrible season for the West London club under the Argentine’s leadership as Chelsea currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League table and will go trophyless for another campaign.

There have been several embarrassing moments for Chelsea fans this season and the Blues have often been accused of not fighting for the shirt.

Pochettino’s men were beaten by Liverpool’s kids in the Carabao Cup final, they could not pounce on Man City’s worst performance of the season in the FA Cup on Saturday and the Premier League has seen some very poor results on multiple occasions.

One young Chelsea fan has had enough and during the Arsenal defeat on Tuesday night, he produced a sign that read: “I don’t want your shirt!! I want you to want to fight for ours.”

This Chelsea fan ? pic.twitter.com/mYGpshtlQZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2024

Where do Chelsea go from here?

It looked like things were getting better for Chelsea in recent weeks but Mauricio Pochettino’s men continue to let their manager and club down.

There is a big gap between where the London club are now and where they want to be, which will not be fixed straight away over the summer. First of all, Chelsea need more senior players; secondly, the Premier League giants desperately need a world-class number nine.

These will help the West London club move forward but the very least fans of the club will expect next season is their team to at least fight for them.