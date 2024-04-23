Chelsea contact Premier League star who is Man United’s primary target

Chelsea are in talks to sign 22-year-old Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

The right-winger is a primary target of Manchester United, who have been interested in the player since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover of the club.

Olise has attracted interest from the biggest Premier League clubs with Manchester City and Liverpool also named as his admirers.

Chelsea are reportedly considering ways of strengthening their squad before next season begins, and they have their sights set on Michael Olise, according to a TEAMtalk report.

Since joining the Eagles from Reading in the summer of 2021, the 22-year-old has continued to get better. In his 85 games for the team, he has contributed 36 goals.

Over the previous few seasons, the French youth international has displayed outstanding performances.

Although his season has been hampered with injuries, he has still managed to have a decent output.

The young French player has 11 goal contributions in 14 games this season for the Premier League club.

Crystal Palace rewarded the player with a new contract at the end of last season.

Even though he signed the new contract in August, it was always thought that the Eagles were holding onto the player to secure value for a potential move during the next window.

Palace can demand a premium fee for Olise

Additionally, the deal eliminated the previous £35 million release clause and gave the team the right to demand a hefty price for their top player.

The French youth international is a priority target for the Red Devils as they look to add firepower to their attack.

Ben Jacobs has reported that the player is open to a move to Old Trafford.

Man United to face competition from Chelsea

However, the latest development has made it difficult for Man United to have a clear path in signing the player. They are expected to face fierce competition from Chelsea.

This will only help Palace to increase their asking price and demand a record fee for their prized asset.