Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to David de Gea La Liga transfer story

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to rumours surrounding former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea’s future.

De Gea has been linked with Real Betis after months of being without a club since his departure from Old Trafford, with Estadio Deportivo reporting that the Spanish shot-stopper may finally be close to a return to football.

However, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano played down talk of anything being agreed for De Gea to join Betis, as he’s not had this information confirmed by his sources.

De Gea is surely still good enough to play for a number of top clubs, but it isn’t clear at the moment if there’s been a lack of interest in him for the last year or so, or if he’s simply not keen on any of the opportunities that have been there.

De Gea transfer: Romano on the Man Utd legend’s Betis links

“A former Man United player, David de Gea, has been linked by some Spanish outlets with a possible move to Real Betis, but I honestly have zero updates about this – it’s still all quiet,” Romano said.

“De Gea remains open to consider options ahead of a summer move, but at the moment I’m not aware of anything agreed with Real Betis.”

De Gea left MUFC at the end of last season and has since been replaced by Andre Onana as the club’s number one, though some fans might even be wondering if De Gea would still be a better option than the Cameroon international, who has been highly unconvincing in his first season in the Premier League.

However, it’s surely over for De Gea at United and it isn’t even clear when we’ll see him playing again as he takes his time to pick a new club.