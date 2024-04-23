Liverpool injury blow as Jurgen Klopp confirms key player faces around two weeks out

It’s been a difficult season for Liverpool with injuries, and they’ve been dealt yet another blow as Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Diogo Jota looks set to be out for around two weeks.

The Portugal international scored in the win over Fulham at the weekend, and has generally always been a player who can make an impact when he’s fit, though that’s been more and more of a struggle for him as his Anfield career has gone on.

Jota is far from the only Liverpool player who’s missed a lot of games this season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold also a key player who’s missed a lengthy period, as well as Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah, who have been in and out of the side.

Diogo Jota injury: Klopp confirms latest Liverpool blow

As quoted by Liverpool’s official site today, Klopp said: “Diogo scored the goal, felt a little bit and now we found out it’s a little bit more. So he will be out for two weeks. Besides that, no [other new injury concerns].”

Jota will no doubt be missed, but Liverpool have decent depth in attack, with the likes of Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo able to help the Reds through this period as they look to stay in the Premier League title race.

LFC beat Fulham at the weekend to go level on points with Arsenal, though they’re behind the league leaders on goal difference, while Manchester City can still go ahead of them both if they win their game in hand.

This looks like being an extremely close title race, so Liverpool will no doubt want to have key players like Jota fit and available as much as possible between now and the end of the campaign, which will be Klopp’s final one in charge at Anfield.