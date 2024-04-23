Video: Chelsea goalkeeper error helps Arsenal take early lead

Arsenal have taken the lead in their huge Premier League clash with Chelsea courtesy of a Leandro Trossard goal but should Djordje Petrovic have done better? 

The Gunners are looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League by three points at the Emirates and many feel Chelsea could be a tricky game for the North London side.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men have made a very fast start as Trossard has made it 1-0 within the opening five minutes.

The goal was a lovely move but Petrovic made an error by allowing the ball to beat him at his near post.

Watch: Leandro Trossard helps Arsenal take early lead

