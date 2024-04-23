Eddie Howe makes surprising U-turn over Newcastle United star

The Premier League season is about to end and Newcastle United are expected to make some big decisions in the summer.

If Eddie Howe wants to bring in the players he needs to restructure the team, he will have to look to unload some players since Financial Fair Play is severely impeding Newcastle’s capacity to be active in the transfer market.

Jamal Lewis, Jeff Hendrick, and Isaac Hayden are linked to moves away from St. James’ Park.

One player, however, who has been linked with a move away from the club since the January transfer window could now extend his stay at the club.

According to Football Insider, Callum Wilson may stay at the club after being consistently linked with a move away.

In January, Wilson was on the verge of leaving St James’ Park as Atletico Madrid were eager to sign him, but that transfer would have prevented the Magpies from having a back-up of Alexander Isak.

Eddie Howe makes unexpected decision

Despite the England striker’s dismal injury record and expiring contract, Peter O’Rourke of Football Insider has revealed that Eddie Howe is eager to hang onto him.

The Magpies had hoped to cash in on the striker but they feel that after selling him, they would have to sign two strikers and that would be expensive.

Newcastle United have decided to keep Wilson

Even though this summer seemed like the last chance for the club to get a good fee for the striker, they are deciding to keep him to maintain their depth in attack.

Considering that numerous other positions still need to be strengthened before the upcoming season, it seems logical that Howe would want to have Wilson on the team and then just need to bring in one striker.

The Premier League club are expected to sign a striker in the summer and that would move Wilson in third place in the pecking order, behind Isak and the new striker.