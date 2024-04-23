Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has discussed the latest on the future of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher amid links with Newcastle United.

The England international is nearing the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, meaning the Blues could be under pressure to cash in on him this summer if decent proposals come in, otherwise they face the prospect of him leaving as a free agent in summer 2025.

Gallagher has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season, however, so one imagines there’ll be plenty of Chelsea fans hoping he can be tied down to a new contract.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano responded to the latest rumours on Gallagher’s future, with the Italian journalist playing down links with Newcastle, but acknowledging the long-standing interest from Tottenham.

Romano also suggested that it’s too early to be thinking about Newcastle looking at players like Gallagher to replace Bruno Guimaraes, as nothing has been decided on the Brazilian’s future yet.

Gallagher transfer: Latest on Chelsea midfielder amid Newcastle links

“We continue to see reports about Conor Gallagher’s future, with Newcastle also being linked with the midfielder now. I’m aware of Tottenham’s interest since last summer and that is still valid for Gallagher, who’s appreciated by Ange Postecoglou,” Romano said.

“Newcastle, meanwhile, have to focus on Financial Fair Play before thinking about that kind of move. Also nothing is clear for Bruno Guimaraes future yet as I’m told nothing is concrete or advanced so far for Bruno, so it’s too early to be talking about possible replacements like Gallagher or anyone else.”

Gallagher looks like he could be a fine signing for the Magpies, or many other Premier League clubs, but it seems his future is still not close to being resolved.

In truth, NUFC supporters would probably just rather they kept Guimaraes this summer, but if he were to leave then Gallagher could be a decent replacement.