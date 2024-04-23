Exclusive: Liverpool transfer expert comments on Reds star’s future this summer

Liverpool FC journalist Neil Jones has had his say on the recent transfer rumours involving Reds midfielder Ryan Gravenberch after an unconvincing first season at Anfield.

The Netherlands international joined from Bayern Munich in the summer as part of a major rebuilding job in the middle of the park, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo also all joining while Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left the club.

Gravenberch has perhaps had the slowest settling-in period at Liverpool, with Jones acknowledging to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column that the former Bayern man has not quite looked at his best so far.

However, despite links with Turkish giants Galatasaray, it seems Jones does not expect the 21-year-old to leave LFC already, as he still feels he has a bright future in the game.

Gravenberch transfer: Liverpool midfielder surely staying, says Jones

“It is fair to say that of the four midfielders signed last summer, Gravenberch has been the least impressive so far. But I would still be surprised if Liverpool were to cut their losses on the Dutchman after only one season, despite some outlets linking him with interest from Galatasaray,” Jones said.

“At 21, it is clear that there is still room for development in his game. The skills are there – he has good size and strength, he moves well with the ball and he has excellent technical qualities – but he is still a player of moments, rather than one who really imprints himself on a game. Too often, he drifts in and out, and in a Premier League midfield that can stand out a lot.

“He’s also had some bad luck. He started the Carabao Cup final at Wembley but was taken out by Moises Caicedo early on, and there have been a couple of muscle issues that have struck him when he was threatening to establish himself in the XI.

“There’s no doubt that he can improve, and that he will need to if he is to make himself a regular starter, but his goal against Fulham on Sunday shows what he is capable of, and I expect Gravenberch to get at least another season to show why Liverpool tracked him for so long, and why they were so keen to rescue him from Bayern Munich last year.”