Harry Kane loving life at Bayern Munich despite exit rumours

Despite suggestions he could return to the Premier League in the summer, Harry Kane is reportedly enjoying his time with Bayern Munich and has no plans to push for an exit.

Having already lost the Bundesliga title to Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen and failing to win the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup, Bayern Munich’s only chance of a trophy is the Champions League.

Into the prestigious competition’s final four, Bayern Munich must get past Real Madrid if they’re to set up a showdown against either Paris Saint-Germain or Borussia Dortmund.

And while the road to European success remains paved with huge challenges, Thomas Tuchel’s preparations have been hampered by recent reports his star striker could be considering an end-of-season departure.

Harry Kane transfer news: Englishman loving life at Bayern Munich

Tipped to return to England’s top-flight and finally seal a transfer to Manchester United following the Red Devils failure to strike a deal last summer, fans have been wondering if Kane, 30, could soon play in the Premier League again.

However, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, the 30-year-old England international has absolutely no intention of leaving Bavaria this summer and feels his experience of playing in a different league is ‘improving him further as a player’.

Consequently, any suggestions the former Spurs star could leave Germany in the coming months have been ‘laughed off’ by those closest to the player.

Preparing for a mouthwatering Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday 30th April, Kane will be totally focused on reaching May’s final in London with a view to potentially guiding Bayern to their seventh Champions League trophy.