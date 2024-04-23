Arsenal ready to sell star for €70m, Champions League giants keen on transfer

Arsenal are reportedly ready to let Gabriel Jesus go this summer, and he’s attracting transfer interest from Atletico Madrid.

The Brazil international has struggled for both fitness and form since moving to the Emirates Stadium from rivals Manchester City last season, and it seems his stay in north London could end up being a short one.

According to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, Atletico are keen to strengthen their attack this summer, and are eyeing up Jesus as he looks set to be made available for around €70million.

The Gunners would be doing well if they managed to sell Jesus for that kind of price, as one imagines there might be a few clubs unsure about paying over the odds for a player who’s mostly gone downhill in recent times.

Jesus transfer: Would it be worth it for Atletico Madrid?

Jesus shone during his time at Man City, even if he was never quite a guaranteed starter for Pep Guardiola’s side, but it remains to be seen if there’ll be strong interest in him now after a surprisingly underwhelming spell at Arsenal.

When he first joined, Jesus started brightly and looked a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s side, but he’s just not been clinical enough in front of goal, while his poor injury record has also surely not helped him perform at a more consistent level.

AFC have lacked goals this season so could do with selling to raise funds for a top new attacking player.

Jesus might still have value as a squad player, and one imagines many Arsenal fans would rather see backup forward Eddie Nketiah leave instead.

Todo Fichajes suggest that Atletico might have to sell someone like Alvaro Morata to make room for Jesus, though, and it remains to be seen if that really looks like something that would be worthwhile for Diego Simeone’s side.