During his own tenure at Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho believes he did not have the same kind of backing that Erik ten Hag currently enjoys at Manchester United.

Despite leading the Red Devils to a Carabao Cup and Europa League over his two and a half years at Old Trafford, Mourinho’s stint is still generally seen as lackluster.

The managers who joined the club after Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, failed to make any impact at the Premier League club.

Ten Hag, the current manager, led United to two consecutive FA Cup finals and won the Carabao Cup last season. However, he is coming under increasing criticism because of a run of poor league results.

Mourinho believes that the former Ajax manager has received more backing at Man United than what he got during his time at the club.

“My relationship with Ed Woodward was good,” Mourinho told the The Telegraph.

“Good as in the personal point of view. Even now we sent an SMS. But from a professional point of view it was not the best.

“I am who I am. I am a football man. Ed comes from a different background and what Ten Hag has in his time at Manchester United I didn’t have. I didn’t have that level of support. I didn’t have that level of trust.

“So I left sad, because I felt I was in the beginning of the process. In some moments, I felt if they trusted me and believed in my experience things could be different.”

Mourinho believes that he could have done a lot better at Old Trafford if he was backed by the club.

Man United may have already decided ten Hag’s future

However, ten Hag’s job at Man United is still not safe with his performances and style of play at the club coming under severe criticism.

Latest reports have suggested that Man United’s showing in the FA Cup semifinal against Coventry has sealed ten Hag’s exit from the club.

The new Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is an admirer of Premier League manager, who could be appointed to replace ten Hag.

At the moment though, nothing is concrete in terms of ten Hag’s future and who could join the club to replace him.