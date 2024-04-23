Leeds and Leicester keen on £20m-rated midfielder Newcastle are likely to sell this summer

With the summer transfer window just around the corner, Newcastle United could see some significant changes taking place ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Magpies are still under threat of Financial Fair Play issues, and that will likely author how much business they can do in the close season.

Clearly, in order to progress, the club won’t be fond of losing any of their top talent, though it may be a fact of life for Newcastle that at least one big name will need to go in order for the club to be able to get a leg up so to speak.

Champions League football next season would appear to be an impossibility now, but even if the club qualify for the Europa League, they’re still going to need a stronger squad than they have now.

Injuries in the latter part of the Champions League group stages and beyond this season are what have hamstrung the club from moving forward as much as the Toon Army would like.

Sean Longstaff to leave Newcastle?

News that they’ll likely sell an academy product for pure profit might not go down too well either.

According to The Shields Gazette, Sean Longstaff could be allowed to go for around the £20m mark, and with all of that amount being put down as pure profit, it would certainly help the club in the transfer market.

Though it would be sad to see another local lad taken out of the squad, if Newcastle want to improve to the extent where they’re consistently challenging for honours, then there’s no time for sentiment.

With Leeds and Leicester being credited with interest in Longstaff’s services too, should either of the Championship teams come up this season, there’s a real chance that the player could stay in the league with another big-name English club.