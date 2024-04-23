Liverpool make contact with league-winning manager who turned down Tottenham last year

Liverpool’s search for a new manager is still ongoing but Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot has now emerged as a leading candidate to take over from Jurgen Klopp.

Several coaches have been linked to the role at Anfield ever since the German coach announced his exit at the start of the year with Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso made the early favourite before the Spanish coach announced he would be staying with the Bundesliga champions for another season.

Names such as Ruben Amorim, Roberto De Zerbi and even Gary O’Neil have also come up and the latest candidate being considered is Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot.

According to The Athletic, the Dutchman is on the shortlist having satisfied many of the relevant criteria set during the club’s recruitment process. The 45-year-old’s attacking brand of football appeals to Liverpool, along with his impressive track record of developing young talent.

Direct contact has already been made with Slot and more talks are set to take place with the Feyenoord boss, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Nothing is close yet with the 45-year-old as the Reds continue to look at all their options.

Why do Liverpool like Feyenoord’s Arne Slot?

As mentioned above, Slot’s attacking brand of football appeals to Liverpool, along with his impressive track record of developing young talent, which would be the main reasons why the Reds want the Dutch manager.

The Feyenoord boss also has a contract with no release clause, and with it expiring in 2026, luring him away from the Dutch club should not be too expensive.

Slot has managed Feyenoord since 2021 and has brought the club a lot of success. The Pride of Rotterdam won the Eredivisie last season and recently added the KNVB Cup to their trophy cabinet.

The Dutch coach has been wanted by top clubs since last summer, with the 45-year-old turning down Tottenham Hotspur, but could he be in charge of a new club come the start of the 2024/25 campaign?