Reliable Liverpool journalist shuts down links to Premier League manager

Liverpool will not appoint Wolves’ Gary O’Neil as their next manager as the Merseyside club continues its search for Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The German coach will leave Anfield at the end of the season after a successful nine-year spell with the Premier League club and will be hoping to end his time on Merseyside by delivering another league title.

Liverpool are in a very tough battle with Man City and Arsenal for the Premier League and although everyone at the club is focused on a strong end to the current campaign, there will be eyes on the next as well.

The Reds are still in need of a new manager for the 2024/25 season and despite reports, The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent, James Pearce, has stated that Wolves manager Gary O’Neil is not being considered for the role.

According to various reports, Liverpool are said to have interviewed O’Neil for the manager’s role but it looks like nothing will come of this and the Englishman will remain at Molineux for the new season.

Liverpool’s search for a new manager goes on

O’Neil has done a great job at Wolves but a step up to Liverpool at this stage of his career seems a bit too soon. The 40-year-old started his career at the Reds when he was appointed assistant manager to Barry Lewtas for Liverpool’s under-23 squad back in 2020.

The former West Ham star has done great as a coach ever since but Liverpool are likely to want a manager with more experience.

At present, it is hard to predict what path the Merseyside club are going to go down as some of their initial candidates have been ruled out. Fans of the club will be very eager to see who will guide them next season but whoever it is, they have a very tough act to follow once Klopp leaves at the end of the season.