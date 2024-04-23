Liverpool to intensify pursuit of manager who has battled relegation throughout 2023/24

News that long-time Liverpool managerial target, Ruben Amorim, is entering into talks with West Ham United will have come as a bitter and surprising blow to the Reds.

With the greatest respect to the East Londoners, they have neither the history nor the pedigree of the Anfield outfit, and for Amorim to be seduced by them is an interesting development indeed.

It suggests that the Hammers have something up their sleeve that could shock the rest of the Premier League, as there’s no cogent reason why the 39-year-old would prefer the move down south.

In any event, it appears that Liverpool are moving quickly to assess other candidates for the position, and one surprise name has emerged.

Liverpool looking at Thomas Frank

According to TeamTalk, Brentford boss, Thomas Frank, is being given serious consideration as a back-up option to Amorim if the latter does indeed plump for a move to the London Stadium.

The Dane has shown his credentials as a manager of men as well as being a master motivator and tactician, however, the Bees have struggled against relegation for most of the 2023/24 campaign, and perhaps only save themselves definitively with their weekend win over Luton Town.

Whether he’d be capable of managing a dressing room with much bigger egos than he’s used to too is a moot point at this stage, though should Amorim decide that West Ham will be his next destination, it would seen that Liverpool will intensify their pursuit of Frank.

Should such a move conclude, and only if Mo Salah is allowed to leave the club, it will be interesting to see if the likes of Ivan Toney and other trusted players make the move up north with their manager.

For now, things appear to be in the very early stages and nothing is confirmed until Ruben Amorim’s position is clarified.