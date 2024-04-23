Man United want to agree deal quickly for “top target”

It’s going to be a hugely important summer for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team at Man United.

The Old Trafford outfit have flattered to deceive for long periods during the 2023/24 campaign, and the next transfer window represents the first chance for the INEOS chief to really get the ball rolling on his tenure at the club.

To that end we could expect a big splash in the transfer market regardless of whether Erik ten Hag is kept on as first-team manager.

Man United want Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite

A number of first-team stars might have to up their game too if they don’t want to fall foul of the new regime before the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign.

Defensively United have been poor, and whilst it’s true that the club have had to contend with an incredible amount of injuries in that department, the back four have always seemed a little disjointed.

That may be why United want to tie up a deal with their reported “top target” quickly.

Football Insider sources suggest that Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is that man, and with the Toffees doing so poorly this season, the 21-year-old might consider a move to United as one which can reignite his career at the top level.

The outlet go on to say that Sir Jim wants to tie up a deal as soon as practicable, and were that to happen it would clearly ruffle a few feathers in the Red Devils back line.

He’s unlikely to be the only new face through the door either.

Man United have been so far off the pace at times during the current season, that there’s a cogent reason for players in many different positions being targeted.

Sales will almost certainly be extensive with the likes of Antony – particularly after his gesture to Coventry players at the end of the FA Cup semi-final – and others swiftly placed on the transfer list.