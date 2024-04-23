Man United and Disney in talks over documentary but fans rightfully critical

Man United are reportedly in talks with Disney over a deal to produce documentaries on the club.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s Adam Crafton, who claims the Red Devils are in ‘negotiations’ with the American film giants over a ‘multi-million dollar deal’ that would see the club open their doors for some behind-the-scenes footage and never-before-heard interviews.

Man United documentary: Fans urge club to let fans see ‘the truth’

Interestingly, although other clubs including Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester City have agreed to air similar documentaries in the past, United’s potential partnership with Disney is not initially expected to take a behind-the-scenes look at the club in its current state.

Instead, Disney hope to make a documentary focusing on Sir Alex Ferguson’s time at the helm — an unoriginal concept and one that has already been done time-and-time again.

Suggestions United, lead by owners the Glazer family and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, could be willing to open their doors but appear reluctant to provide access to how things are going at the moment has prompted some fans on social media to criticise the idea.

“Do we really need any more documentaries about Fergie’s United??” X user @sambrooks803 questioned.

“Oh wow so original. Keep living in the past Man United,” @Inder_Mannster added.

And, user @nagash_OG said: “We have a lot of documentaries about Fergie’s time at the club. Make documentaries about Man United after Ferguson. Let’s learn the truth.”

Do you agree with what these fans are saying on social media? — Should Man United be more transparent with how the club operates on a day-to-day basis, or should they avoid the potential media circus that comes with a behind-the-scenes-style documentary? — Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.