No way back for Jadon Sancho at Man United while Erik Ten Hag in charge

Jadon Sancho has no chance of reviving his Man United career while Erik Ten Hag remains in charge.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who believe the on-loan winger will be sold at the end of the season, despite enjoying a decent spell back with Borussia Dortmund.

Falling out with Ten Hag following a disagreement over the player’s performance levels in training, Sancho, 24, was swiftly moved on in the January transfer window.

Now back with his former club, and in good form, Sancho, along with his Dortmund teammates are preparing for a massive Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Man United transfer news: No way back for Jadon Sancho

However, despite the 24-year-old being on the cusp of reaching Europe’s showpiece final, the Red Devils seem unnerved in their willingness to offload him.

Unlikely to recoup anywhere near the £73 million they paid for him three years ago, United, according to these latest reports, are hoping to use the winger’s recent form as a means to extract maximum value from his potential departure.

Irrespective of his final price tag though, United appear adamant the 24-year-old has no place in Ten Hag’s squad.

“There is absolutely no prospect of him returning to United if Ten Hag remains in charge and while a new boss may want to give him a clean slate at Old Trafford, it is more likely that United look to capitalise on his uptick in Germany and cash in,” a snippet from the Daily Mail’s piece read.

Ten Hag’s position, which following an abysmal FA Cup semi-final performance against Coventry City, is now under threat (The Sun), so Sancho’s chances of returning to Old Trafford and playing an important role aren’t completely over just yet.

Since arriving at Old Trafford during the summer of 2021, Sancho, who has two years left on his contract, has managed just 12 goals in 82 games in all competitions.