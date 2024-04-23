Newcastle United will be hoping a club does not trigger Bruno Guimaraes’ contract clause, however, according to recent reports, the Brazilian is wanted by two of England’s biggest clubs.

Guimaraes, 26, has enjoyed an excellent time since moving from Lyon to Newcastle in 2022.

The South American is without a doubt one of the fanbase’s most loved players and has become the face of their new Saudi-backed era following Mike Ashley’s departure as owner two years ago.

However, with such impressive performances naturally comes unwanted attention, and despite recently penning a new deal containing a £100 million release clause, Guimaraes is now strongly linked with a high-profile summer transfer.

Newcastle United transfer news: Bruno Guimaraes wanted by Arsenal and Man City

According to a recent report from the Telegraph, the 26-year-old is ‘aware of’ interest being shown in him by Premier League title contenders Arsenal and Manchester City.

The impending saga threatens to create another Declan Rice-type scenario which saw the Gunners beat Manchester City to the England international last summer and smash their transfer record after agreeing to pay £105 million to West Ham.

Primed for another head-to-head battle, the pair, whose rivalry now extends beyond the field of play, will be desperate to edge the transfer battle and secure the Newcastle United midfielder’s signature in time for next season.

PSG have also been linked with a summer approach but their level of interest now remains unknown.

Since joining Newcastle, Guimaraes, who has four years left on his deal, has scored 14 goals and registered 14 assists in 101 games in all competitions.