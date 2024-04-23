PSG eyeing Man City star with £50m release clause, Barcelona remain interested

The future of Bernardo Silva at Man City is uncertain heading into the summer transfer window as Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona remain interested in the Portuguese star.

The European giants have been long-term admirers of the midfielder and expressed their interest last year in the Man City star.

However, Silva would go on to sign a new contract at the Etihad until 2026 and according to Fabrizio Romano, the 29-year-old’s new deal includes a £50m release clause that can be activated this summer.

Interested clubs will look to take advantage of this and Le Parisien report that PSG are set to reignite their interest in Silva this summer, with one eye on his release clause.

Barcelona will not be able to compete with the Ligue 1 leaders if they do make their interest official given their financial issues but the Catalan club is the destination Silva would prefer if he is to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Barca star Joao Felix has even said to Catalunya Radio via GOAL that his Portuguese teammate is asking about life in Barcelona and it remains to be seen if the La Liga club can make a move for the 29-year-old.

Bernardo Silva has an uncertain future at Man City

Silva has been at Man City since 2017 and has grown to become one of the Premier League champions’ most important players.

This summer would be a good time to leave as the Portuguese star has won everything with the Manchester club and a fresh challenge would be exciting for the 29-year-old as he approaches the latter stages of his career..

It will be hard to replace a player with the quality of Silva but £50m would be a big help for the summer window as City will look to strengthen their team once again to remain on top of the English game.