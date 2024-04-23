Real Madrid join rivals Barcelona in the race to sign Man City star

According to Fichajes, Florentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid, would be open to signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Despite having signed a new contract in August 2023 that extended his stay with the Premier League winners until 2026, the Portuguese player’s future at Man City has recently been the subject of conversation.

The main cause of interest in the Man City playmaker is his £50 million (€58 million) release clause, which has drawn interest from Real Madrid as well as teams like Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal’s interest in Bernardo Silva.

The former Monaco player is reportedly content at Man City, but if he were to leave, he would want to play for a Spanish team.

La Liga rivals are locked in a battle to sign Bernardo

Real Madrid have decided to compete with rivals Barcelona for the signature of the Portugal international.

The Catalans are facing financial difficulties which may encourage Los Blancos to seal the deal ahead of their bitter rivals.

The potential departure of Luka Modrid from Real Madrid may open the door for Bernardo to make a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Man City are prepared to sign a midfielder

Meanwhile, Man City are looking at midfield targets to strengthen their team and they could make a move for Bayern Munich star. However, he will not come cheap.

Should Bernardo Silva move away from the Etihad Stadium, that could most likely open the door for Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United.

The Brazilian international is admired by the Premier League champions and they are expected to rekindle their interest in him after failing to sign him last summer.

Bernardo Silva has asked his Portugal teammate Joao Felix about places to live in Spain, sparking rumours of a move away from Man City.