Exclusive: Tottenham in pole position to sign brilliant Serie A hit-man

Albert Gudmundsson is undoubtedly one of the big surprises in Serie A this season and it’s no coincidence that the Icelandic player is on the radar of top European clubs.

According to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the situation, he is being followed closely in both Italy and England.

Genoa are willing to let him go for a suitable offer, and in the Premier League, Tottenham, Aston Villa and even Man Utd to a slightly lesser extent, are the clubs that appreciate the player the most.

Tottenham want Albert Gudmundsson

Among these teams, Spurs are certainly the furthest forward at this point, thanks to the excellent relationship they have with Genoa and which was strengthened by the Radu Dragusin transfer in January.

The possible permanent transfer of Djed Spence in the summer could also smooth the waters in terms of Gudmundsson lining up for the Lilywhites next season.

In Italy, Inter have always been interested in the player, but Genoa’s requests of over €30m and the difficult economic situation of the Italian champions make a Gudmundsson deal complicated.

That’s why the Nerazzurri continue to monitor Anthony Martial who will leave Man Utd as a free agent in the summer.

AC Milan have also requested information on Gudmundsson and are open a possible negotiation, but the Rossoneri currently have a new coach for next season as a priority issue.

Despite some rumours Juventus are not in the race for the striker, as they are working on the renewals of Chiesa and Vlahovic and absolutely don’t want to let two talents like Soule – on loan at Frosinone – and Yildiz go in the summer.

Everything will be much clearer in the coming weeks when, together with Genoa, Tottenham will discuss the future of Spence who the Italian club wants to keep, but under different conditions than those already agreed.