Transfer news: Amorim to Liverpool or West Ham? Plus Chelsea star’s exit, Man Utd updates & more

Ruben Amorim to Liverpool on stand-by as West Ham make proposal

There’s been something of a surprise twist to the Ruben Amorim saga, as reported yesterday, with West Ham now emerging as an option for the Sporting Lisbon manager, despite all the recent stories about his future involving Liverpool.

What I can say is that at the moment it’s on stand-by between Liverpool and Amorim. Liverpool are still discussing internally, so we have to be patient and respect their timing. But Amorim never had an agreement done and sealed with Liverpool despite reports, that’s why everything is still open for the Portuguese manager.

West Ham are really trying with important proposal and specific project with him as coach. There are also other candidates; Julen Lopetegui is one of them, but the race is open. For David Moyes, the expectation now is definitely for him to leave West Ham in the summer.

Thiago Silva leaving Chelsea, plus Conor Gallagher to Newcastle links

The big news yesterday is that Thiago Silva, after crying at the end of Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final defeat against Manchester City at Wembley, is leaving Chelsea at the end of the season. The decision has been made and will be announced by the player himself in the next days or weeks.

Chelsea and Silva never really discussed a contract extension, and now the Brazilian defender will say his goodbyes. Silva has always been super professional, on and off the pitch – he already had some opportunities in January to leave Chelsea, from what I’m told, but he decided to say no because he wanted to help the club and to help the young players during this complicated season. He will do his best until the end, but soon it will be time to say goodbye.

In terms of what happens next, he has several possibilities. Fluminense have wanted him for a long time, they’ve been dreaming of his return, but there are other possibilities and Silva will take his time before deciding his next move.

Staying with Chelsea, we continue to see reports about Conor Gallagher’s future, with Newcastle also being linked with the midfielder now. I’m aware of Tottenham’s interest since last summer and that is still valid for Gallagher, who’s appreciated by Ange Postecoglou.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have to focus on Financial Fair Play before thinking about that kind of move. Also nothing is clear for Bruno Guimaraes future yet as I’m told nothing is concrete or advanced so far for Bruno, so it’s too early to be talking about possible replacements like Gallagher or anyone else.

Man United midfield duo leaving, plus thoughts on Antony controversy

The feeling is that Donny van de Beek will return to Manchester United this summer as Eintracht Frankfurt have decided not to trigger the buy clause in his loan deal.

So, Van de Beek will be back at Man United, but he’s not going to stay – from what I’m told United have already explored other possibilities around Europe for the Dutch midfielder to leave this summer. He will be available on the market and he will not stay at Old Trafford.

It’s also important to say that for Sofyan Amrabat, the feeling remains very clear that United don’t have the intention to trigger his buy clause in his loan deal from Fiorentina. The Morocco international is expected to return to Italy, and to not stay in Manchester.

As previously mentioned, the Antony transfer situation could also be one to watch this summer, but I’ve also had some fans asking me about the club’s response to his gesture at Coventry City players after Sunday’s game.

It was surprising to see that gesture but I wasn’t at the game so I don’t know exactly what happened, and I don’t really like to enter into these things, so I have no information on how the club have responded or if anyone will be having a word with him about it.

A former Man United player, David de Gea, has been linked by some Spanish outlets with a possible move to Real Betis, but I honestly have zero updates about this – it’s still all quiet. De Gea remains open to consider options ahead of a summer move, but at the moment I’m not aware of anything agreed with Real Betis.

Barcelona president Laporta working to keep Xavi

Joan Laporta is doing his best to convince Xavi to stay on as Barcelona manager. Laporta is important as he’s been pushing behind the scenes to keep Xavi, he’s been doing his best to try to keep Xavi. The president believes Xavi can keep on developing the young players in this team in a special way, and that’s why he wants Xavi to stay and he wants to try until the end to convince Xavi to continue at the club.

Still, there could be other options as well in case Xavi still leaves. Rafael Marquez is one name to remember – he is highly rated at Barcelona, and people at their board believe that he could be a fantastic solution for Barca.

So, internal conversations are still happening about second or third options in case Xavi says no to staying, but it’s important to say that Laporta is trying his best to keep the current manager.