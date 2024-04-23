Unai Emery has committed his long-term future to Aston Villa.

The Spaniard, according to a recent report from The Athletic, has penned a new contract keeping him in the Midlands until 2027.

Succeeding Steven Gerrard in the Villa Park dugout 18 months ago, Emery, 52, has been a revelation for The Lions.

Unai Emery agrees Aston Villa contract extension

Guiding the club to a top-half finish last season and in turn qualifying for European football, Emery has overseen a massive upturn in the fallen giants’ performances and chances of winning major silverware.

And while Villa remain the only English side competing for a European honour, the 52-year-old has pledged his allegiance to the club after signing a three-year contract extension.

Viewed as a real coup, Villa’s hierarchy will be delighted with their latest agreement which sees their manager snub any incoming offers to leave the Midlands.

Since taking charge of Villa at the end of 2022, Emery, who is currently preparing for a first-leg Europa Conference League tie against Greek side Olympiacos, has averaged nearly two-points-per game.