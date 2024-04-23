Liverpool are not necessarily going to make midfield a priority in this summer’s transfer window as they internally rate Stefan Bajcetic very highly, according to Neil Jones as he addresses rumours linking the Reds with Alan Varela.

The Porto midfielder has impressed in recent times and looks like he could be a useful addition for a number of top clubs, though it seems Jones is unconvinced by the links with Liverpool.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Jones made it clear he hasn’t heard anything concrete on a move for Varela, and spoke instead about the other talented players on the club’s books in that position.

Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai last summer, so are pretty well-stocked in that area of their squad, while it seems Bajcetic is also expected to have a big role to play once he returns from injury.

Varela transfer links played down because of Bajcetic

Discussing Liverpool and potential signings in midfield amid the Varela links, Jones said: “I’m not aware of anything concrete in links between Liverpool and the Porto midfielder Alan Varela. Right now, I believe the Reds are pretty well-stocked in that area, even if they will lose Thiago Alcantara on a free transfer in the summer.

“Wataru Endo aside, Liverpool have a real core of midfield players aged 25 and under. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have settled in well during their first season, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have developed into trusted first-team players…”

He added: “So too is Stefan Bajcetic, who has recently returned to action, and I believe he is an important player to think about when discussing Liverpool’s midfield plans. He is only 19, has already made an impression on the first team, and has the skills and versatility to play as a No.6 or a No.8, depending on the needs of the team.

“He is viewed internally at Liverpool as a big player for the future, and I expect him to have a significant role to play going forward, and therefore a significant impact on the club’s transfer plans in midfield.”