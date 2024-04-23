Brighton have identified Burnley’s Vincent Kompany as a potential replacement for Roberto De Zerbi should the Italian leave the Amex Stadium at the end of the season.

The Seagulls coach is wanted by several of Europe’s biggest clubs with Liverpool and Bayern Munich linked to the 44-year-old in recent weeks.

It is uncertain if De Zerbi will leave this summer but Brighton are preparing for his exit just in case the Italian coach does want a new challenge for the 2024/25 campaign.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Burnley’s manager Vincent Kompany is an option for Brighton to be their next coach with the journalist claiming the Seagulls have already held ‘informal talks’ with the former Man City player to know whether it’s possible for him to leave Burnley.

The Clarets are said to also be lining up new managers should Kompany leave as it looks like the coming weeks could see a manager merry-go-round across Europe.

Kompany has done a great job at Turf Moor helping the Clarets back to the Premier League last season and he has seen his team’s form pick up massively in recent weeks as the Belgian looks to perform a great escape with Burnley and keep them in the English top flight.

The 38-year-old could be a great option for Brighton but only time will tell if it happens.