“Contacts are positive” – Journalist talks up exciting potential Arsenal transfer swoop

Arsenal seem to be showing an interest in the potential transfer of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, with initial contacts described as positive by sources in Italy.

The Gunners could do with strengthening up front for next season after a lack of impact by Gabriel Jesus since he moved to the Emirates Stadium last term.

In fact, a report by Todo Fichajes has linked Jesus as a target for Atletico Madrid this summer, so it could be that Vlahovic will be coming in to replace the Brazil international.

Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale has provided an update on the Vlahovic situation, as quoted and translated by Sport Witness.

Discussing the Vlahovic to Arsenal story, Di Natale said: “I know that the contacts are positive and there are good chances of a conclusion like for Vlahovic, for whom Arsenal are showing strong interest from England. Juve and Vlahovic will have to find an agreement and ensure that both parties are satisfied.”

Vlahovic transfer: Will Juventus striker head to Arsenal?

It would be intriguing to see Vlahovic in the Premier League, but one imagines there could still be some twists and turns to this whole saga, with AFC likely to have other strikers on their radar as well.

Charles Watts has recently spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about Arsenal’s striker search, discussing links with the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins.

As also previously reported on CaughtOffside, Arsenal could let Eddie Nketiah leave this summer to help raise funds, and one imagines fans would support the club looking to bring in an important upgrade in attack.

Vlahovic might not be an elite world class centre-forward, but at the moment the 24-year-old Serbia international looks like he’d be more of a goal threat than both Jesus and Nketiah, who have had disappointing seasons at the Emirates.