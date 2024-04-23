“I heard the rumours” – Chelsea & Arsenal transfer target provides clue over his future

Despite being frequently linked with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, it seems that Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is happy where he is and only focused on enjoying success with his current club.

The Serbia international has been recently linked strongly with Arsenal by Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, as quoted and translated by Sport Witness.

Meanwhile, Vlahovic himself responded to questions about Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe, as quoted and translated by Fabrizio Romano on his official account on X.

See below as Vlahovic made it clear he has no interest in the speculation about Chelsea and PSG, though, interestingly, it seems he hasn’t ruled out Arsenal in quite the same way…

?????? Dusan Vlahovi?: “I’m under contract at Juventus for two more years, I am very happy here. I want to win some important trophies at Juventus”. ?? “PSG or Chelsea? I heard the rumours but I was not even interested in those stories”, told L’Équipé. pic.twitter.com/fLUhhvrtRs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2024

Arsenal could do with a top striker coming in this summer amid some poor form from both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah this season, while Chelsea also have major needs up front after an inconsistent first campaign from young Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson.

Vlahovic transfer: Could he join Arsenal or Chelsea?

It remains to be seen if Vlahovic will be on the move, but it seems the player himself is not exactly itching to get away from Juve, so it will be down to the clubs now to come up with a tempting offer, while his current employers will also have to figure out how desperate they are to keep him.

If Vlahovic were to join Arsenal, he could surely have a key role in their future success, with the north London giants really looking like going places under Mikel Arteta, with a pure goal-scorer like the 24-year-old pretty much the only thing they’re missing right now.

Chelsea might also enjoy more success with someone like Vlahovic to finish their chances, but he might also view the Blues as more of a gamble at this stage as their project is yet to really take off.