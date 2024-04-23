West Ham consider move for Champions League winning manager

West Ham United are actively looking for a new manager as they prepare for the possible departure of David Moyes.

The Hammers have been linked with a number of managers in recent weeks.

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim and former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui have been linked with a move to the London Stadium.

However, there is a new name that has emerged who could take the West Ham United job at the end of the season.

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick, who won the Champions League with the German club, is being considered by the Hammers for their managerial post.

According to The Sun, the Premier League club are considering a move for the German, who has also been spotted in attendance at a West Ham game.

It appears that West Ham’s elimination from the Europa League and their devastating Premier League loss to Crystal Palace are the last straws for Moyes.

The team’s inconsistent performances during the season stoked rumours over his future.

At club level, the German manager has shown how good he can be with his record speaking for him.

Flick suffered failure with the German national team

His most recent experience with the German national team, however, ended abruptly when the team was eliminated early from both the World Cup and the Euros.

He could bring the change that the fans are expecting from their club, that is attacking football.

The German boss is known for his attractive playing style, something the Hammers have lacked under Moyes.

It is going to be a busy summer at the London Stadium with some big changes expected at the club.