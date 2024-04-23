Transfer expert notes West Ham’s push for Ruben Amorim has stalled before it starts

The world of football news moves quickly in the digital age, and no sooner had Ruben Amorim been linked with West Ham than his candidacy was being dismissed.

The 39-year-old is clearly highly sought after, and it was felt for a long time that he would be Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool.

It isn’t clear if that deal has stalled or has simply never really begun in earnest, but links with the Reds have certainly cooled in the past few days.

No go for Amorim at West Ham

Out of nowhere on Monday, The Athletic’s David Ornstein dropped the news via X (formerly Twitter) that the Hammers were surprisingly in talks with the Portuguese.

? EXCL: West Ham in talks over ambitious move for Ruben Amorim if David Moyes goes. Julen Lopetegui also assessed but Amorim current top target. #WHUFC said to appeal but unclear where they sit among 39yo’s options. Liverpool looks unlikely @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/0WKBW7ey3R — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 22, 2024

He was apparently flown on a plane into London and then arrived back in Portugal late at night after a round of talks with Hammers officials.

Word was that the East Londoners had offered a more lucrative package than Liverpool to Amorim and potentially given him free reign as to how he wanted to set the team up.

Despite those two game changing elements to any deal, it seems to have been in vain, as just a day after the meeting, transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, has written on X that it is highly unlikely that Amorim will be unveiled at the London Stadium.

??? Rúben Amorim update. Understand after initial round of talks, it’s highly unlikely to see Amorim as new West Ham manager. Discussions not expected to advance after meeting in London. Talks on stand-by with Liverpool since last week. ?? Amorim keeps his options open. pic.twitter.com/9JvF5J3ANa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2024

Romano goes on to write that Amorim is keeping his options open, which neither rules Liverpool in or out at this stage.

What appears crystal clear is that West Ham are now searching for a new manager to replace David Moyes, and Ruben Amorim is also looking for his next adventure away from Sporting.

Time will tell how both parts of the tale end up, with the Hammers seemingly having to scout the market again in order to get in a manager of the very highest calibre.