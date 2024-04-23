West Ham stunned by Kalvin Phillips attitude in training

According to reports, West Ham’s coaches are shocked at how bad Kalvin Phillips, a January transfer from Manchester City, has been in training and in games.

They also claim he appears to have lost interest in playing Premier League football.

According to Football Insider, coaches are “taken aback by his attitude in training and behind the scenes,” and staff members at West Ham are “privately saying” that Phillips “has seemingly lost interest in playing Premier League football.”

After making a £45 million move from Leeds in the summer of 2022, Phillips struggled to make an impression at Manchester City and moved on loan to West Ham in January.

Due to his lack of playing time and subpar performances when given the opportunity, the midfielder, who only made 31 appearances for the Citizens, has lost his spot in the England team.

West Ham move has failed to revive Kalvin Phillips

It looked like a move to West Ham would revive his career but it has gone from bad to worse for the former Leeds United midfielder.

He has started only three games since the transfer, and in the most recent one against Burnley, he was taken off at half-time.

The Premier League champions are now ready to cash in on the England midfielder and they are ready to accept a loss on their investment.

Phillips has no future at Man City

After his loss of form and the reported lost of interest in the game, it is difficult to see Man City recoup the money they paid for him two years ago.

In terms of suitors for Phillips, former club Leeds United are keen to re-sign the midfielder.

However, it all depends on their promotion to the Premier League next season.

The Premier League champions are not only considering the sale of Phillips in the summer but also of another England international.

Meanwhile, West Ham have started their planning for life without David Moyes.